Celebrities Get Angry About Airline’s Leggings Ban

Remember the good old days back when airlines’ biggest crimes were not having enough leg room or not giving you the whole can of Coke, but just a pour from an old flat can of Coke? Well, step aside other airlines, and make (air)way for United Airlines and their rule about banning young girls wearing leggings. (Ew.)

Passenger Shannon Watts took to Twitter Sunday to share that two teenagers and a 10-year old girl were turned away from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, which United Airlines deemed not appropriate for travel.

United responded on Twitter, saying that “the traveler was a pass rider. As pass riders represent UA when they fly, they have a specific dress code.” (Pass riders are travelers flying on comped or discounted tickets who are usually employees or their families.) Apparently that 10-year old girl was supposed to be doing her duty representing an airline, and instead wore highly inappropriate leggings that probably had flowers on them or maybe kittens eating waffles or something. Truly disgusting.

Luckily, celebrities, who tend to love leggings, took to Twitter to air their grievances. Chrissy Teigen, Patricia Arquette, William Shatner, Andy Richter, and Sarah Silverman spoke out against the seemingly arbitrary (and sexist) dress code:

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

@united Why aren't you allowing girls to wear leggings on flights? Who is your gate agent policing girls clothing? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

@united Was there something's strange about all these girls leggings? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

@united Do U understand U have just made at least half UR customers very unhappy? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

@stangertweets @united Y did dad board wearing shorts? Shorts R only business attire 4 Angus Young. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

Turns out United bans leggings, torn jeans, and shorter shorts for free employee pass tickets. Still @united should update policy. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

Hey @united I fly a LOT. About to go on tour all April and changing all my @united flights to other airlines — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 26, 2017