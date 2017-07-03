Yes, Chanel Really Did Launch a Rocket at Its Show Today

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Over the years, Karl Lagerfeld has transformed the Grand Palais, Chanel’s show venue, into a supermarket, art gallery, and IT center, but he’s remained firmly earthbound until now. This season, he conjured something closer to Cape Canaveral, kicking off the last day of Paris Fashion Week with perhaps the most Instagrammed moment thus far: a branded rocket ship that actually took off at the end of the show and rose 33 feet in the air. To the tune of “Rocket Man,” bien sûr.



On hand for the launch were Cara Delevingne (in a nautical Chanel outfit and Supreme boxers), Pharrell Williams, Lily-Rose Depp, and Lily Allen.



The show was pure ’60s space-age futurism: Karl’s space cadets wore Mylar-looking space blankets and looks with astronaut and planet prints.



His follow-up to the hit two-tone pump of fall 2015? A knee-high, glittery Jetsons-style boot with a toe cap, worn with glitter tights. The ongoing headband trend was in evidence, too, but these naturally came with pearl embellishments. And because it’s not a Chanel show without a witty accessory, there was a rocket-ship bag.



Some of Karl’s favorite faces walked, including Kendall Jenner and Mariacarla Boscono.



At show’s end, Lagerfeld took his bow with 8-year-old model Hudson Kroenig. (And then, presumably, took a call from NASA.)

