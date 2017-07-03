Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham May Be SoulCycling Together Again

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham, the teenage son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Chlöe Grace Moretz, the 20-year-old actress famous for tweeting rude things at Kim Kardashian, reportedly broke up in September after a long, loving relationship marked by hundreds of SoulCycle classes. As of last night, however, the two might be back together, delighting Chlöklyn fans the world over. The evidence, naturally, is on Instagram.

Beckham, who turned 18 this week, sent commenters into shock last night when he posted a photo featuring a bit of Moretz’s hair. The caption: “Can’t wait till May [book emoji].”

Can't wait till may 📕 A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

“OMG, TELL ME YOU GUYS ARE BACK,” one commenter cried. “OMG OMG OMG THIS IS YOU @chloegmoretz HUHUHUHU [four cry-face emoji][three blue heart emoji],” shrieked another. Then Moretz, who once asked Hillary Clinton for advice regarding her Twitter feud with Kim Kardashian, essentially confirmed the hair in the photo was hers by commenting with a half-moon emoji.

That comment shed new light on a photo Moretz posted this weekend, which features two hands. The caption is — yes!!! — a half-moon emoji. So, uh, you get it.

🌛 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

It all means something. Neither party has officially commented on their relationship, but at the very least, we can assume Beckham is excited to finish high school in May.