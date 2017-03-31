Chrissy Teigen and Selma Blair Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA; Tayler Smith

At a private dinner in L.A. last night, actresses Chloë Grace Moretz and Bella Heathcote joined Selma Blair to celebrate the upcoming Coach and Rodarte collection, which launches April 12. All three wore matching leather and floral pieces from the collection and had somewhat of a reunion: Moretz and Heathcote starred in Tim Burton’s 2012 comedy Dark Shadows. Moretz and Blair go way back to the 2008 indie film The Poker House.

Earlier this week, other celebrities partied for a cause. In West Hollywood, Mandy Moore attended the FashionABLE dinner in support of Equal Pay Day (which is April 4 this year). In New York, fashion designer Rosie Assoulin attended an early screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife, hosted with the International Rescue Committee to bring awareness to the refugee crisis. Click ahead to see Chrissy Teigen, Selma Blair, and more in the best party pics from the week.