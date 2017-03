Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, fresh on the heels of her petting-zoo party, just had another adorable encounter with an animal.



The family is currently vacationing in Morocco, where they spotted a cat while dining outside. After both her parents repeat the word cat over and over, Luna decides to give it a try herself:

Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

In other notably cute Luna news, she was also photographed wearing her first bow. Big week!