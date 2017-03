The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

This Exercise Can Help Reverse the Aging Process

Scientists found it is “highly effective” in reversing the age-related changes in cells.

8 mins ago

PWR BTTM’s Sparkly, Shiny, Gender-Defying Style

The queer-punk duo have a carefully curated drag aesthetic.

8 mins ago

Indie Favorite ModCloth Is Reportedly Coming Under the Wing of Walmart

Small-batch meets big-box.

16 mins ago

You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy More Than Just Clothes at Vince’s New York Stores

Vince Collective will sell a curated selection of home goods, jewelry, eyewear, and more starting in April.

24 mins ago

This Designer Is Making School Uniforms for Underprivileged Students in Haiti

Using her fashion credibility for good.

12:35 p.m.

12 Female Curators and Gallerists Talk About Their Favorite Female Artists

Couldn’t name five female artists? Now you can.

12:26 p.m.

6 Things That Are 60 Percent Off: From Chloe Sandals to Nonstick Pans

An Isabel Marant sweater, Chloé sandals, nonstick pans, and more.

12:20 p.m.

Here’s How the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Is Protesting for Fair Pay

Negotiations have been going on for more than a year.

11:59 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen’s Petting-Zoo Party for Baby Luna Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Baby Luna might just be our cutest celebrity baby.

11:41 a.m.

Lazy Royal Prince William Went Clubbing Instead of Fulfilling His Royal Duties

“Workshy William” strikes again.

11:23 a.m.

The Forgotten Black Woman Behind Betty Boop

Few have heard about “Baby” Esther, the black cabaret performer who served as an inspiration for Betty Boop.

11:03 a.m.

Voters More Likely to Put Faith in Fathers Than Mothers, New Study Says

Voters felt fathers would fare better at being in office while parenting.

9:50 a.m.

It Only Took 273 Years, But Women Can Finally Join the World’s Oldest Golf Club

Better late than never?

9:37 a.m.

Rodolfo Paglialunga Is Out at Jil Sander

There’s already talk about his successors.

9:36 a.m.

Steve Bannon Was Reportedly a ‘Ladies’ Man’ in College, Which, Huh

Steve Bannon in college was reportedly nothing like the Steve Bannon we know today.

8:42 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Quit My Job to Have a Baby, Then I Had a Miscarriage

Why is it so hard for women to talk about these things?

2:56 a.m.

Kesha Opens Up at SXSW About Coming to Peace With Her Self-Image

The pop singer spoke about dealing with online trolls and how she recovered from an eating disorder.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Ben Affleck Thanks Jennifer Garner for Support During Quiet Stint in Rehab

He wrote on Facebook about completing a program for alcohol addiction.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

2005 Trump Tax Return Shows He Paid $38 Million in Taxes on $150 Million Income

Without the alternative minimum tax, which Trump wants to eliminate, he could have paid a rate of less than 4 percent.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

No Brush Could Tame My Scraggly Mane Until Now

It rakes right through my wet, rat’s nest hair.