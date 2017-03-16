Clare Waight Keller Confirmed at Givenchy

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for The Business Of Fashion

When Riccardo Tisci left Givenchy after a 12-year tenure, then-Chloé designer Clare Waight Keller’s name was the one that was popping up most frequently as a potential successor, especially since Keller had just announced she’d be leaving her post. (She already has a replacement there, in the form of Louis Vuitton alum Natacha Ramsay-Levi.)



While other rumored candidates were in the mix, including Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, Givenchy officially announced Keller’s appointment as artistic director today via a pithy Instagram post (below). It included a Steven Meisel portrait, for extra fashion cred.

Keller’s feminine, nostalgic approach will be a new direction for the house, which under Tisci tended towards Gothic and streetwear influences. As we wait to see what she has in store, the only thing left to find out is where Tisci ends up.

