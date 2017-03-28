With the first inklings of spring, you may be overwhelmed by the sudden urge to socialize. And while nondescript pants and shapeless oatmeal sweaters worked for your winter of hygge (read: indoor party of one), plans with real people call for looking like you actually tried a little. So it’s a smart move to have a few go-to things to wear at the ready. These should be unfussy, make you look instantly put-together, and be versatile enough to throw on for spontaneous drinks that turn into dinner or a long night out.

To prepare you for a bombardment of surprise texts to hang out and last-minute invites (that you actually want to say yes to), we picked out key pieces from Ramy Brook’s spring collection that hit the mark. Flaunting silky textures and sleek, effortless silhouettes, these slip-on-and-go wardrobe heroes do all the work when your schedule blows up.

A cross-strap neck provides an interesting, less overdone way to reveal your shoulders. Elevated nautical stripes soften the shape for an everyday kind of sexy, befitting a first date or daytime engagement. Buy Striped Layla Sweater $245, Ramy Brook

Switch up your footwear with this flirty one-shoulder number, and you’re ready for anything on your weekend agenda. Slip on minimal slides for an easygoing effect, or lace-up Grecian sandals for a more fashion-y look. Buy Darla Dress $445, Ramy Brook

The most efficient items are adaptable for work as well as off-hours. A tie-neck blouse hits squarely in the center of that wardrobe Venn diagram; this one’s semi-sheer sleeves and muted leopard print make it especially apt. Buy Leopard Print Roslyn $365, Ramy Brook

A dramatic slip dress is a no-brainer for an unexpected dressy situation, but it’s also a power play whenever you just want to look really good. For lower-key plans, wear with an oversized jacket and big, playful earrings. Buy Chantal Dress $795, Ramy Brook

A midweight pointelle knit comes off as much nicer than thinner cotton, but is just as low-maintenance. A moderate bell sleeve and scalloped trim add a touch of flair to a goes-with-everything top you can turn to again and again. Buy Diana Sweater $335, Ramy Brook

Having a chic, easy-to-wear pair of pants in your rotation is critical. A navy option with a slight flare feels fashion-conscious yet timeless. Buy Lincoln Pant $375, Ramy Brook

The beauty of this top is in its simplicity. A clean, ultra-flattering cut and lustrous material make it a great starting point for a myriad of outfits. Buy Robi Sleeveless Top $295, Ramy Brook

This embroidered style is the adult version of last year’s huge off-the-shoulder trend, minus the overt music-festival vibes. Toss it on with light boyfriend jeans or flowing maxi skirt for a casual-cool look on the fly. Buy Kira Top $345, Ramy Brook

A Grecian drape and soft pleats make for a dress that strikes the right balance between relaxed resort style and more polished occasion-wear. Consider this your one-piece party outfit for the season. Buy Raina Dress $425, Ramy Brook

Another on-trend pussy-bow style, this silky blouse imparts immediate glamour, and can be worn two ways. Wear as a halter as shown (tie the bow at the front or back), or turn it around to wear as a v-neck. Buy Paige Top $295, Ramy Brook