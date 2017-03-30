Coachella Outfits Reach Logical End Point With Weed Flower Crowns

Coachella will be upon us once again next month, and devoted festival girls are likely already making their packing lists: a fringe crop top, jorts, those tiny round sunglasses, sparkly temporary tattoos, a flower crown, and, of course, weed. And now, thanks to California grower Lowell Farms, those final two items have been combined into the Über-Coachellaccessory: the weed flower crown.
Per SFist, the weed flower crowns feature Lowell Farms’ “Coachella blend,” which is “a mixture of aptly named weed strains including ‘Dog Walker,’ ‘Single White Girl,’ and ‘Chocolate Hashberry.’” They include a quarter ounce of weed and retail for $60. (The outlet also points out that this branding may cause legal issues with the festival, similar to what happened with the recent Urban Outfitters lawsuit.)
Congratulations to Coachella for sounding more unbearable by the year.