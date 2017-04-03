Paris Fashion Week: The Silhouettes at Comme Des Garçons Were Stunning

Photo: Rebecca Ramsey

This season’s Comme des Garçons show was beyond stunning, with exaggerated silhouettes and new forms on display. The fabrics were equally untraditional, with outfits and even wigs comprised of felt, metallic foil, packing materials, insulation, and mattress fabric. The models came out in pairs, at times circling each other, seeming to summon each other out onto the runway. Anna Cleveland closed the show in a voluminous pale-pink look, accessorized with silver hair and Nike sneakers as twirled her way off the runway.

Andrew Bolton was in attendance in anticipation of the Met’s upcoming Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons show, “Art of the In-Between.”

The silhouettes of @commedesgarcons were beyond. Click through for more. 📷: @rebeccarams #pfw A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:15am PST

@commedesgarcons #commedesgarcons #pfw A post shared by VOGUE JAPAN (@voguejapan) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:57am PST