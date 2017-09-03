The Latest on the Cut

2:53 p.m.

Watch a Video of What ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Looked Like in New York City

Tens of thousands rallied in Washington Square Park.

2:38 p.m.

Why ‘Just Relax’ Has Always Been Bad Advice for Women Looking to Get Pregnant

Connecting stress to infertility is a medical belief with a long, sexist history.

2:26 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Got Bangs

Shockingly, people are already weighing in.

2:16 p.m.

Coordinating Miu Miu Looks Are a Cheerful End to Paris Fashion Week

The final Golden Peacock Award of the season.

2:14 p.m.

Vanessa Hudgens on Skin Care, Pizza, and Why She Loves Leading SoulCycle Classes

“I actually ride on the podium a lot of the time [at SoulCycle].”

2:04 p.m.

Amal Clooney Spoke Out Against ISIS But All Some People Saw Was Her Baby Bump

Amal Clooney’s been doing more than “showing off her baby bump.”

2:04 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Has No Idea What to Do With a Shaved Head

So fresh, so clean, so empty?

1:49 p.m.

A Casually Flipped Cuff Can Be the Only Styling Trick You Need

The chicest look from the end of Paris Fashion Week.

1:43 p.m.

Fox News Reportedly Settles With Contributor Who Said She Was Sexually Assaulted

Tamara Holder, a Fox contributor, said she was sexually assaulted by a network executive.

1:19 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Solid & Striped Bathing Suits on Super-Sale Right Now

Temperatures may be about to drop, but now’s a good time to buy a bikini.

1:07 p.m.

LVMH Is Reportedly Plotting Its Own E-Commerce Giant

The luxury conglomerate is said to be working on a site that would compete with the Net-a-Porters of the world.

12:43 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Black leather coats, Chanel suits, lots of celebrities.

12:39 p.m.

The Healthy German ‘Red Bull’ Drink Fueling Leonardo DiCaprio and Hackers

But how good for you is Club-Mate?

12:21 p.m.

Read the Blog Post Vladimir Putin Wrote for Women’s Day

He wants women to “smile more often.”

12:11 p.m.

Is My Old Stuff Worth Selling Online?

A guide to making cash while getting rid of old crap.

11:57 a.m.

Urban Outfitters Is Making It Harder for Working Parents to See Their Kids

Reportedly, the company’s headquarters will end flexible scheduling.

11:44 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson and Her Ex Are Fighting Over Custody of Their Daughter

His attorney has made comments about how often she has to travel for work.

11:42 a.m.

In Space, There Will Be Chanel Logos

Karl achieves liftoff; plus, Louis Vuitton at the Louvre.

11:30 a.m.

Inside an Eclectic Loft Full of Edie Sedgwick Tributes and a Graffiti Wall

Design Renaissance man Michael Leva’s new place is filled with art, furniture, and knickknacks from his wide network of friends.

11:03 a.m.

Statement Earrings That Feel Weightless

They have to be held to be believed.