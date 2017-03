Male athletes need to put their money where their mouths are.

The Fight for Fair Pay in Women’s Sports Isn’t Over

The Council of Paris voted on a new outdoor-ad contract.

They shared their stories, both anonymous and on the record, with Models.com.

Models Open Up About the Mistreatment They’ve Faced in the Industry

You Can Barely Tell the Difference Between Cristiano Ronaldo and His New Statue

New Thing We Tried: The Warby Parker of Reading Glasses

Clinton gave her first major postelection speech on Tuesday.

11:00 a.m.

Maxine Waters on Why She Decided ‘to Take the Gloves Off and Go for It’

The California Congresswoman didn’t plan to go head-to-head with Trump — but now she’s committed to stopping him.