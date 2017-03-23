View Slideshow Photo: 2014 Getty Images

While primarily known for her recurring role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades films, Dakota Johnson hails from a long line of Hollywood style icons. Her grandmother (and Hitchcock muse) Tippi Hendron defined the style of her era, while her mother, Melanie Griffith, paved the way for ‘90s pantsuits in the movie Working Girl.

Johnson has embraced this fashion-forward lineage and defined her own sense of style. A dedicated fan of Gucci’s Victorian frocks and hardware-clad loafers, she has conquered the art of quirky-cool dressing. Her style is fearlessly elegant, from a crystallized Chanel Haute Couture micro-mini dress to a star-scattered Saint Laurent frock to a sharp Christian Dior jumpsuit. See all her best looks as a teen tagging along with her mom on the red carpet to now, in our slideshow ahead.