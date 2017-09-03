The Style Movement That’s Made Looking Sharp a Subversive Sign of Power

View Slideshow Photo: Baudouin Mouanda/Marie Finaz Gallery

In her new book Dandy Lion (Aperture), curator Shantrelle P. Lewis collects images from around the world celebrating the “well-dressed trickster-rebels” of what she calls a global street-style movement. Dandyism, she writes, is more than dressing up: “A Black dandy is deliberate about letting you know exactly who he is, rather than who you want him to be.”

Photographs from Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style, by Shantrelle P. Lewis (Aperture), to be released in June 2017.

*This article appears in the March 6, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.