That ’70s Show’s Danny Masterson Investigated for Multiple Sexual Assaults

Danny Masterson, the actor best known for his role on That ‘70s Show, is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault. “Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s” an LAPD spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter this afternoon. The LAPD confirmed the investigation after longtime Scientology investigator Tony Ortega first reported the investigation on his website The Underground Bunker this morning.

Masterson, a Scientologist who is currently starring in Netflix’s The Ranch with his old That ‘70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, denies the claims. To refute them, Masterson’s rep released a lengthy statement disparaging two of the alleged victims to The Hollywood Reporter. The statement also suggests that former Scientologist Leah Remini encouraged the alleged victims to report Masterson to the police. “Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story,” the statement reads, “these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [alleged victims] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.”

So far, no charges have been filed. We will update this post as more information becomes available.