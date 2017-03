On Thursday, House Republicans postponed their major health-care bill vote. As for Donald Trump, he spent his afternoon meeting with trucking executives at the White House.

Here he is wearing a pin that reads “I Heart Trucks.”

Trump wears an I <3 Trucks pin pic.twitter.com/SHCaUYbpEW — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 23, 2017

And here is the President of the United States, age 70, playing in a big truck on the White House lawn.

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

He even honked the horn:

As health care vote gets scrapped for tonight, here's Trump in a big rig on the White House driveway honking the horn & pretending to drive pic.twitter.com/vTkNnJkrrc — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 23, 2017

Beep beep!