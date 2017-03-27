Don’t Miss the New York Weddings Event Tomorrow

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The Cut’s Lindsay Peoples joined NBC New York yesterday to discuss the latest in wedding trends, featuring chic pantsuits and lacy dresses from Elizabeth Fillmore, painterly floral invitations from Shindig Bespoke and others, subtle bouquets in pale shades from Denise Fasanello Flowers, and cakes with delicious toppings from Maman.

Peoples also previewed the New York Weddings event, taking place tomorrow from 5 to 8 p.m. at 180 Maiden Lane in New York City — a one-stop shop for all your wedding-planning needs. New York Weddings editor Alexis Swerdloff will be on hand to answer questions at an Ask the Editors table from 6 to 7 p.m., along with more than 100 of the city’s best caterers, dress designers, florists, jewelers, planners, and more.