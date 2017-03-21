The Latest on the Cut

1:01 p.m.

Artists Are Asking the Whitney to Take Down a Painting of Emmett Till

The painting, entitled Open Casket, is by Dana Schutz.

12:39 p.m.

People Are Sharing Their Abortion Stories on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol

They’re also meeting with members of Congress as part of the 1 in 3 Campaign’s Lobby Day and Speakout.

12:37 p.m.

12 Glowy Products in Honor of Drake and Kanye’s “Glow.”

Glow up.

12:33 p.m.

Always Carry a Tampon and Other Lessons You Learn As a Woman in the White House

Alyssa Mastromonaco’s new memoir of working in the White House is a guide book to breaking into politics.

12:07 p.m.

Choose Your Discount: Things From 40 to 80 Percent Off

Including Michael Kors wedges and a Club Monaco skirt

12:01 p.m.

Ask a Boss: How Do I Shut Up a Mansplainer?

Keep being assertive.

11:57 a.m.

I Can’t Stop Wearing This Gray T-shirt

I was skeptical before trying it on, but now I can’t imagine my wardrobe without it.

11:51 a.m.

3 Couples Counselors on What Big Little Lies Gets Right About Domestic Violence

The show explores the personal dynamics of abuse.

11:07 a.m.

People Are Using Eye Makeup to Turn Their Faces Into Viral Memes

From SaltBae to Hurt Bae.

10:47 a.m.

Angela Merkel Sure Loves Rummaging Through Her Enormous Handbag

Now, where is that pen?

9:45 a.m.

Black Infants Die at a Rate Two Times Higher Than White Infants

While the overall infant mortality rate is down, new figures show troubling racial inequities.

9:26 a.m.

Ex-MMA Fighter War Machine Found Guilty of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, a.k.a. War Machine, was convicted in the brutal 2014 assault of ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

8:40 a.m.

Michelle Obama Had the Ultimate Power Brunch With Her Girlfriends This Weekend

Our Post-it note invite must’ve gotten lost.

8:15 a.m.

Am I Finally Done With White Guys?

I used to pine after white boys. Then Trump got elected.

8:00 a.m.

Jenny Slate Talks About Her Breakup With Chris Evans

She’s got two new films and a new home and, oh, by the way, she’s fresh off a split with Captain America.

8:00 a.m.

Alia Shawkat Has Never Been a ‘Clean-Haired Girl’

The Search Party star on being different in Hollywood.

2:14 a.m.

Women Wore Handmaid’s Tale Red Robes to Oppose New Abortion Legislation in Texas

The women were opposing legislation restricting abortion access.

2:02 a.m.

Mel B Files for Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

The two were married for almost a decade.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Is Getting Her Own Office in the West Wing

She will also gain clearance to classified information, though she will not officially be a government employee.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

On Vanderpump Rules, Tom and Katie Still Haven’t Tied the Knot

Can we please just get this over with?