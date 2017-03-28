This New Fashion Campaign Features Real-Life Couples Having Sex

Photo: Eckhaus Latta

Yesterday on Instagram, fashion provocateurs Eckhaus Latta, known for their gender-fluid runway shows and clothes, debuted a spring 2017 campaign depicting couples having sex. Though the especially naughty parts are pixelated, couples are explicitly seen participating in a range of sexual acts while wearing pieces from the line. The full spread can be viewed on Eckhaus Latta’s website. Paper reported the partners of all different ethnicities and sexual orientations are real-life couples.

The brand, known for its established art-school aesthetic, went with Korean photographer Heji Shin, who photographed a sex-education book for teenagers back in 2011. Sam Muglia is responsible for the diverse casting.

After Hood by Air collaborated with Pornhub last fall, using X-rated photos to promote a collection isn’t that shocking a move. But are those crop-top sweaters really airy enough to leave on during sex in the middle of May?