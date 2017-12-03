Emilia Clarke Is the New Face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One Perfume

Photo: Sarah Dunn/Dolce & Gabbana

If you’ve ever wanted to smell like a true Khaleesi, you’ll get your chance this fall. Emilia Clarke, the Mother of Dragons herself, is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One beginning in September 2017, along with a new eau de toilette version of the perfume. (Fittingly enough, her GoT co-star and Iron Throne onscreen rival Kit Harington is the face of The One for Men.)

“Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively. Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life,” said Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Previous ad campaigns have featured Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey for The One and The One for Men, respectively.