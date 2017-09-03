Photo: Herring1967/Twitter

Today is International Women’s Day. Our sister site the Cut is going dark for the day; there are marches and protests planned across the globe; and thousands of women are going on strike to show what the global workforce would look like on “A Day Without a Woman.”

This means, of course, thousands of shitbags are taking to the internet to ask, “Well … what about International Men’s Day?” It’s the equivalent of the idiots who ask every February, “Why isn’t there a White History Month?”

But unlike White History Month, there actually is an official International Men’s Day. It’s on November 19, and I guess men can use it to march for the reform of misandrist family courts; spreading the gospel of the red pill; advocating for the rights of the incel; or whatever else you’re supposed to do on International Men’s Day.

Luckily, there’s British comedian Richard K. Herring, who is taking to Twitter to respond to the hundreds of male snowflakes who are very hurt that they may not have their own special international day, and is letting them know that they do indeed have a day dedicated just to them.

November 19th RT @TheRealDrewBran: when's international men's day?? — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

Just answering, november 19th RT @snickerstoofar: Just asking when is international men's day? — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

Ooooooo, it's Nooooveeeemmmmbeerr niiiiiineeeeteeeeenth RT @ihugshortpeople: Sooooo when's International Men's Day??? — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

November 19th pencilled. Good for you? RT @Gootz124: When's international men's day? — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

November 19th, you charmer RT @JewishRocky: So........when is international MEN'S day?? Liberal fucking whores. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

It's on November 19th if you want to check it out RT @kinseybruno: I have never heard of international men's day tho... 😂😅 — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

Because there is. It' on November 19th. RT @EFCCarlos: Why isn't there an international men's day? 🤔 — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

There is. Nov 19. Sexism non-existent. Phew! RT @wj_kennedy: Is there an international men's day?! 🤔 ..... If not #sexist — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2017

This, of course, could be handled by a Twitter bot — but there’s something to Herring’s personalized responses that really makes the whole thing sing.

Of course, there’s the issue of why International Men’s Day isn’t a better-known phenomena (besides being, of course, a tremendously stupid idea). Luckily, Herring has an answer for that, too.