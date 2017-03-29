See Fashion Insiders Revisit Their Most Regrettable Outfits

View Slideshow Photo: Jerome Jakubiec/Rizzoli International Publications

In his new photographic ode to fashion mishaps, the Emmy-nominated writer and filmmaker Tom Coleman tells of his own regrettable outfit: He once ordered a hideous Scottish tweed vest from a tiny ad in The New Yorker. “The couple of times I did wear it, I looked like a waiter at an Oliver Twist–themed restaurant,” he writes in the introduction to I Actually Wore This: Clothes We Can’t Believe We Bought. He hid the vest in a closet until his sister asked to borrow it for her kid’s Pinocchio Halloween costume.

The book presents the stories of 80 fashion insiders and celebrities — to whom bad clothes can happen, as Coleman puts it — who wear clothes they can’t believe they bought in the first place, shot by photographer Jerome Jakubiec. Click through to see Linda Fargo in leopard boots, Cipriana Quann in a parachute jumpsuit, SNL alum Molly Shannon, and more in the slideshow ahead.