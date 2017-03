The Latest on the Cut

21 mins ago

Is Vitamin E Actually Good for My Skin?

Experts explain how vitamin E works.

3:25 p.m.

Five Skin-Care and Makeup Products I Used Till the Very Last Drop

Auf wiedersehen, my favorite bronzer.

3:00 p.m.

See 10 Years of Drake’s Best Looks from Degrassi to More Life

From ill-fitting jeans to polished suits.

2:50 p.m.

Laura Dern’s Mom Is Mad That She Was Mean to Reese Witherspoon on TV

Our new favorite celebrity-BFF duo.

2:45 p.m.

Amber Heard: If Every Gay Actor Came Out, ‘This Would Be a Nonissue in a Month’

“I stand here now amongst many of my romantic leading lady peers who are out and fluid. I’m one of many now, and I’m working.”

2:30 p.m.

The Ultimate Goop Guide to Lovemaking

Step two: Drink nothing but raw milk for a week.

1:56 p.m.

Lifehacks for People Who Are Too Lazy for Lifehacks

Even lifehacks can be too much effort for some people.

1:50 p.m.

12 Inspiring Photos of Politicians Making Choices for You

Just your average year on Capitol Hill.

1:30 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Diane Von Furstenberg Partied This Week

Plus: Jessica Joffe, Adam Selman, Rachel Roy.

1:10 p.m.

What RuPaul Can’t Live Without

The drag superstar needs his serum, brow pen, and Burt Bacharach.

12:38 p.m.

Let’s Not Call Obama Stylish Just Yet

It’s not exactly true that he ditched office and discovered fashion.

12:17 p.m.

25 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including an Isabel Marant T-shirt, a Marc Jacobs wallet, and a Current/Elliott jacket.

12:11 p.m.

How to Be a Person Again After Winter

A guide to rejoining society after our winter hibernation.

11:20 a.m.

The Girls Pregnancy Plot Says More About Us Than It Does About Hannah Horvath

Dunham is thrusting us into the quagmire of judgment all women face when it comes to making decisions about their bodies.

11:14 a.m.

Watch Kendall Jenner Describe Her Terrifying Encounter With Her Stalker

“He’s at my window, banging at my window screaming at me.”

10:48 a.m.

The Artist Who’s an ‘Open Book’ on Social Media

Alexandra Marzella has strong feelings about both pants and politics.

10:00 a.m.

Members of Congress Ask the FBI to Help Find Missing Children of Color

“Ten children of color went missing in two weeks. That’s deeply disturbing.”

10:00 a.m.

This Spa Is Designed for Babies (Even Though Babies Definitely Don’t Need Spas)

VIDEO: Are they enjoying it? Your guess is as good as ours.

9:56 a.m.

Pregnancy Is the Perfect Time to Make a Horror Movie

And other lessons from Alice Lowe — writer, director, and star of Prevenge.

9:35 a.m.

Huma Abedin Hung Out With Gigi Hadid’s Ex-Stepdad

Abedin walked a red carpet with a Real Housewife’s ex-husband.