Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Had an Unfortunate Twitter Meltdown

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Right-wing talking head and former Trump advisor Roger Stone had quite the Twitter meltdown last night when a writer confronted him over his support of Trump’s wiretapping claims.

Stone, who was banned from CNN and MSNBC during the recent election, tweeted, “The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - must be charged, convicted and jailed.” When a Twitter user and feminist professor who goes by the username @RVAWonk replied to him with questions, he went on a manic, expletive-filled tirade that included such gems as “bring it! Would enjoy crush u in court and forcing you to eat sh*t- you stupid ignorant ugly b*tch!” and “you stupid stupid b*tch - never denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary”. He also tweeted angrily at J.K. Rowling for not housing refugees. Stone has since deleted these tweets, but screenshots are the gifts that keep on giving.

Seems Mr. Stone is under the impression that calling me a "stupid bitch" nullifies what I said. It actually just raises suspicion about him. pic.twitter.com/oFht3f4EVd — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 5, 2017

At 4:21 am EST Trump advisor Roger Stone was angrily tweeting at JK Rowling for not paying attention to something InfoWars said about her. pic.twitter.com/DRVZQqWC4m — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 5, 2017