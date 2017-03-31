Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

For reasons both earnest and savvy, celebrities have embraced anti-Trump activism with a zeal typically reserved for a juicing trend. And while we aren’t in the habit of congratulating famous people for having non-noxious political views, there is one star whose political enlightenment has been historically underappreciated: Of course, I’m talking about ‘90s sitcom star Fran Drescher. The former star of The Nanny isn’t just “I went to the Women’s March” woke — though to be fair, she did. She is also “capitalism has run a mock” [sic] and “we are all pawns of the ruling class” woke.

@LorennaDrescher The heart of the problem, all problems w the world at its core is power & greed fueled by Capitalism. Time for a new deal! — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 16, 2016

@StaceyB124 you're confusing democracy w capitalism. Capitalism has run a mock. Making money responsibly is imperative 4 the people & planet — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 19, 2016

@lauralarocky its capitalism not democrats. W/o an exploited wrking class Capitalism cant exist. We R all pawns of th ruling class — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) August 21, 2016

dang i'm late but damn it's the anniversary of fran drescher denouncing capitalism and calling for revolution. when will your fav ever pic.twitter.com/tBV4yQfBoP — Very Magical Pervert (@historygoth) March 28, 2017

Drescher cares about “showing big business who’s boss.”

In DC makin som noise w Taboo @ #wpcancer detox, reduce carbon, refuse plastic& show BIG biz whos boss! A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) on Dec 6, 2016 at 5:41pm PST

And sees the pharmaceutical industry for what it truly is.

Lest we forget there is a lot of money is sickness. #detoxyourhome it's that simple! A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

And thinks capitalism creates “greedy monsters.”

@AlexandryaSun @va_shiva when I c it I'll believe it. Whn u C how unethical big biz is, u c tht capitalism creates greedy monsters. — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 7, 2016

Drescher knows the Dakota Access Pipeline is only about rich companies getting richer. “Let big biz know our planet, people, natural resources & wild life mean more to us than all the gas and gadgets in the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “Stop the consumption and demand ethical practices over greed!”

#StandingWithStandingRock protest is the new past time! Get up and make some noise! Let big biz know our planet, people, natural resources & wild life mean more to us than all the gas and gadgets in the world. Stop the consumption and demand ethical practices over greed! A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

“STOP CAPITALIST GREED NOW,” she captioned another #NODAPL protest Instagram. “AND DON’T LET THEM DIVIDE OR DISTRACT US EVER AGAIN!”

#StandingWithStandingRock The only enemy is big biz greed! 👎The election has awakened the revolutionaries! STOP CAPITALIST GREED NOW🚫 AND DON'T LET THEM DIVIDE OR DISTRACT US EVER AGAIN! A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

She wants to end both capitalism and the two-party system.

@TheEricAdams not tru. Wish he had mor substance, dudes got balls! but not th answer. We need 2bust out of 2 party system &end capitalism 2! — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 8, 2016

Drescher hasn’t quite crossed the threshold where over-the-top political correctness accidentally becomes problematic, but when she does at least she’ll get to hang with Susan Sarandon.