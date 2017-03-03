This Outfit Will Make You Want a Pair of White Pumps

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Giorgia Tordini’s monochromatic outfit is an excellent example of how to wear a vibrant color from head-to-toe. The trick is to change up the textures: The silk blouse adds brightness while the matte fabric on the pants balances out the shiny top. To make it really crisp looking, she tucked the high neck shirt into her trousers, creating a long, clean silhouette.

The best part of this outfit is her choice in shoes — it’s the natural seasonal evolution of the white-boots trend. Black heels would have felt too heavy but with these pumps, especially as she stands in a perfect patch of sunlight, you can’t help but get excited for spring.