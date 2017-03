The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

Watch a Video of What ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Looked Like in New York City

Tens of thousands rallied in Washington Square Park.

25 mins ago

Why ‘Just Relax’ Has Always Been Bad Advice for Women Looking to Get Pregnant

Connecting stress to infertility is a medical belief with a long, sexist history.

2:26 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Got Bangs

Shockingly, people are already weighing in.

2:16 p.m.

Coordinating Miu Miu Looks Are a Cheerful End to Paris Fashion Week

The final Golden Peacock Award of the season.

2:14 p.m.

Vanessa Hudgens on Skin Care, Pizza, and Why She Loves Leading SoulCycle Classes

“I actually ride on the podium a lot of the time [at SoulCycle].”

2:04 p.m.

Amal Clooney Spoke Out Against ISIS But All Some People Saw Was Her Baby Bump

Amal Clooney’s been doing more than “showing off her baby bump.”

2:04 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Has No Idea What to Do With a Shaved Head

So fresh, so clean, so empty?

1:49 p.m.

A Casually Flipped Cuff Can Be the Only Styling Trick You Need

The chicest look from the end of Paris Fashion Week.

1:43 p.m.

Fox News Reportedly Settles With Contributor Who Said She Was Sexually Assaulted

Tamara Holder, a Fox contributor, said she was sexually assaulted by a network executive.

1:19 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Solid & Striped Bathing Suits on Super-Sale Right Now

Temperatures may be about to drop, but now’s a good time to buy a bikini.

1:07 p.m.

LVMH Is Reportedly Plotting Its Own E-Commerce Giant

The luxury conglomerate is said to be working on a site that would compete with the Net-a-Porters of the world.

12:43 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Black leather coats, Chanel suits, lots of celebrities.

12:39 p.m.

The Healthy German ‘Red Bull’ Drink Fueling Leonardo DiCaprio and Hackers

But how good for you is Club-Mate?

12:21 p.m.

Read the Blog Post Vladimir Putin Wrote for Women’s Day

He wants women to “smile more often.”

12:11 p.m.

Is My Old Stuff Worth Selling Online?

A guide to making cash while getting rid of old crap.

11:57 a.m.

Urban Outfitters Is Making It Harder for Working Parents to See Their Kids

Reportedly, the company’s headquarters will end flexible scheduling.

11:44 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson and Her Ex Are Fighting Over Custody of Their Daughter

His attorney has made comments about how often she has to travel for work.

11:42 a.m.

In Space, There Will Be Chanel Logos

Karl achieves liftoff; plus, Louis Vuitton at the Louvre.

11:30 a.m.

Inside an Eclectic Loft Full of Edie Sedgwick Tributes and a Graffiti Wall

Design Renaissance man Michael Leva’s new place is filled with art, furniture, and knickknacks from his wide network of friends.

11:03 a.m.

Statement Earrings That Feel Weightless

They have to be held to be believed.