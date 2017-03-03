Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since the election, occasionally popping up in places like Broadway shows and New York Fashion Week and the woods. And in keeping with her pattern of low-key appearances, the former Democratic candidate spoke at an event at Wellesley College Thursday night that was strictly off-limits to the press.

Even so, the student newspaper, the Wellesley News, tweeted (and later deleted) a few lines from the event that were picked up by the Boston Globe. According to the paper, Clinton told the audience that women running for political office should prepare themselves to be judged according to different standards.“You know you’re going to be subject to unfair and beside-the-point criticism,” she said.

The former Democratic candidate also took questions from the audience. When one student asked her what she’d change about her campaign, she replied with the fairly obvious, “I’d win.”