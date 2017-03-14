Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Urban Arts Part

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcomed their first child, a girl, last month but kept the name out of the public eye. That is, they did so until Monday, when Tamblyn couldn’t help but share a certain letter from Hillary Clinton. You see, while the general public may not have earned the right to know the name of Tamblyn and Cross’ baby right away, Clinton was among the inner circle of those who did. And, given that Clinton has long been fond of writing letters, it only makes sense she addressed one to newborn Marlow Alice Cross to congratulate her on, well, being born:



Tamblyn, like her former co-star America Ferrera, has long been a supporter of Clinton and campaigned for her during both presidential runs. Still, the letter to baby Marlow apparently caught the actress off-guard and prompted a few tears (can you blame her?). “A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun,” Tamblyn wrote on Instagram of the note. “My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change.”

