As many women worldwide spend their day on strike from any paid or unpaid labor, some in the entertainment industry have stood in solidarity with #ADayWithoutAWoman, the latest mass international demonstration for women’s rights launched by the organizers of the Women’s March. On Tuesday, Ryan Murphy announced that work on his expanded Murphyverse would come to a halt today as all the women of his many female-led casts go on strike. In Warsaw, Poland, where Jessica Chastain has been promoting her new film, she instead took the day to march in a women’s strike rally, encouraging other women to do the same if possible. Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter, like many sites including New York’s The Cut, won’t publish today as part of the strike; instead, Dunham has written an essay for LinkedIn about the significance of immigrant women.



Amber Tamblyn has written a new poem inspired by the strike called “Uncertainty,” for Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls organization: “Men stare in the mirror and see / no sense of future. / Something is missing. / Something missed. / They sense they do not exist. / Perhaps they don’t. Because, / who gave them life? / What is life, / They ask each other. / What is life without women?” And in true Samantha Bee form, she’s also used the day to troll male feminists with a very serious letter from one of them. Here’s how women celebs are trumpeting both #ADayWithoutAWoman and International Women’s Day.

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

About 95% of the time I'm directed by a man. #ADayWithoutAWoman directing is the norm. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) March 8, 2017

If you can't be bold for yourself, be bold for others: run for office, volunteer, get active. #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/Dng85KGEEW — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 8, 2017

Today I am standing with women everywhere whether you are able to strike or not ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻🌈 #IWD2017 — Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) March 8, 2017

I strike to remind you of our collective power. See what happens when you test us. Stand with all those women-identifying. @womensmarch — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017

Today I strike because women are fucking incredible. The end. #WhyIStrike @womensmarch — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017

Today as #womenstrike I am reminded that women do not yet have constitutional equality in America. pic.twitter.com/z7TeLK3bBm — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2017

May you have a day free of mansplaining, sexual harassment, & general misogyny. #InternationalWomensDay — Cher (@thecherness) March 8, 2017

At work to support my bad*ss boss lady and all the women in our work world but I'm wearing red in solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch #Resist A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00am PST

In celebration- Marked by our existence and power We march forward Confidently, committed to a promise Passed Through the wombs of our Past... Present... Future. Saying loudly and with strength: Together we stand. #iwd #internationalwomensday A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Anne Hathaway spoke at the U.N. as a Goodwill Ambassador to advocate for equal paid parental leave: “In this modern world, some families have two daddies. How exactly does maternity serve them?”

