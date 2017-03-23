The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

How a Mother and Son Turned a Relative’s Closet Into a Museum Installation

Sara Berman’s Closet, created by Alex and Maira Kalman, is on view at the Met now.

29 mins ago

22 Women on What Breastfeeding Actually Feels Like

From how nursing is like peeing, to what being bitten feels like, to sexual side effects.

30 mins ago

Jessica Henwick Is the Heroine We Deserve

From Star Wars to Game of Thrones, and now, a new Marvel series.

10:45 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Rare, on-Sale Canada Goose Spotting

So you won’t be freezing next winter.

10:28 a.m.

The New Health-Care Bill Could Mean Insurance Doesn’t Have to Cover Pregnancy

Republicans are lobbying to ditch Obamacare’s essential health benefits.

9:58 a.m.

Here’s What It Really Means to Have a Romantic Type

A new study says who we date is largely based on our own desirability and where we live.

9:54 a.m.

Whitney Museum Says Letter Claiming to Be From Open Casket Artist Is a Fake

New information about the “Open Casket” controversy has come to light.

9:51 a.m.

John Mayer Misses Katy Perry, Says He’s a Good Guy Now

The 39-year-old musician is attempting a comeback.

9:33 a.m.

Teen Who Claimed She Was Abducted and Raped by 3 Black Men Made It All Up

Police say Breana Harmon Talbott lied about the alleged crime that caught the attention of many on the far right.

9:28 a.m.

Cate Blanchett on Female Judgment and How She’s Moisturized for Over a Decade

And her favorite sunscreen.

8:44 a.m.

Tia Mowry on Skin Care, Hip-Hop Yoga, and Eating for Her Endometriosis

And the wellness secret she shares with her sister.

8:38 a.m.

This Video Highlights How Ridiculous the Justice System Is for Rape Survivors

Tatiana Maslany stars in a fake Funny or Die infomercial for the “Sexual Assault Survivor Utility Kit.”

8:00 a.m.

25 Women on Being Famous

Zadie Smith, Adele, J.K. Rowling, and more on what it’s really like in the spotlight.

1:32 a.m.

Beyoncé FaceTimed With a Cancer Patient From Houston

She called a high-school student who has a stage-four diagnosis of cancer.

Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

In the Future, Men Might Be Able to Test Their Fertility With a Phone App

A new study shows the results are 98 percent accurate.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

A New Photography Book Unmasks Fashion’s Glittery Façade

Bling Bling Baby is inspired by ‘90s hip-hop.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

14 Insane Moments From Miki Agrawal’s ‘She-E.O.’ Video Series

Illuminating moments straight from the Thinx YouTube channel, including Miki Agrawal talking at you from the toilet.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Trump’s Legal Team Doesn’t Want You to See This Teen’s Kitten Website

A 17-year-old girl received a cease-and-desist letter from Trump for coding a website where people scratch Trump with cat paws.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

I Bathed for Two and a Half Hours Because of This Tray

It’s turned my tub into a relaxation center.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Teenage Girls Say They Were Sexually Assaulted by a Border-Patrol Officer

The girls, then 17 and 19, are seeking damages from the federal government.