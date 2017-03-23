How a Mother-Son Artist Team Turned a Relative’s Immaculate Closet Into a Museum Installation

Some of the clothing and accessories within the closet. Photo: Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Sara Berman’s Closet, recently opened at the Met, is a startling installation created by curator-director Alex Kalman and his mother, the artist Maira Kalman.

