A Casually Flipped Cuff Can Be the Only Styling Trick You Need

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Stylish, well-tailored suits that wouldn’t look out of place in the office aren’t your typical fashion-week street-style fare. And yet this season, plenty of women have opted for these quieter, highly sophisticated pieces. The latest to catch the attention of photographers? This woman’s trench-inspired short jacket and matching trousers, which doesn’t look like your typical blazer-and-pants combo.

This unique jacket pushes the idea of what’s considered work-appropriate dressing but the parchment color keeps it in the professional realm. But what really earned it the chicest outfit award were the tiny styling details. She flips the cuffs on the jacket as if it were an afterthought, so that the longer sleeves below peek through. She also chose a white shirt that’s slightly longer and left it untucked, giving the entire look a casual, relaxed vibe.