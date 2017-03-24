Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Like many a New Yorker who’s been having a rough time, longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin has fled to Los Angeles for a bit. Earlier in her trip, she was photographed at Disneyland with Tony Goldwyn, a.k.a. Fitz from Scandal, while on Wednesday, she was spotted with yet another grey-haired man with dad bod.

Abedin walked the red carpet with multihyphenate David Foster: Canadian-musician-producer-estranged husband of Real Housewife Yolanda Hadid-and-estranged stepfather of Gigi and Bella Hadid. The pair were at the Walk of Fame star ceremony for Haim Saban, the billionaire behind the Power Rangers and a major donor to Clinton’s campaign.

Sources insisted to People that Abedin and Foster are just friends, but one thing’s for sure: Yolanda Hadid and Anthony Weiner, thousands of miles apart, are both frantically and furiously checking Instagram right now.