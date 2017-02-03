Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

On Wednesday, “Page Six” disclosed that Hunter Biden, the 47-year-old son of former Vice-President Joe Biden, is in a relationship with his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie. Hunter separated from his wife, Kathleen, in October 2015, and Kathleen reportedly filed for divorce last December, citing “irreconcilable differences between the parties concerning Defendant’s conduct.”

According to the divorce papers, which “Page Six” reportedly obtained, Kathleen asked Hunter to leave on July 5, 2015, “due to his conduct the night before.” The papers go on to state that Hunter’s “recent conduct creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the parties’ children and his judgment, is frequently impaired.”

Hunter also spent lavishly “on himself and his own pursuits,” the papers add.

The pair has three daughters — two adults and one minor, who’s 16. Kathleen is reportedly seeking sole physical and legal custody of their youngest daughter, while Hunter is asking for joint physical and legal custody. “There is no expectation of reasonable possibility of a reconciliation between the parties,” according to the case filing, the Delaware News Journal reports.

Regarding his new relationship, Hunter Biden told “Page Six” that he and Hallie “are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most.” Former Vice-President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, also spoke in support of the new couple. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them,” they said in a statement.