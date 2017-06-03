IMDb Adds ‘F for Female’ Rating to Over 21,000 Movies to Represent Women in Film

Photo: A24

American Honey was rated R by the MPAA, but now it’s rated F by IMDb. The Internet Movie Database has introduced an additional rating system — F for Female — that examines movies for their representation of women, according to the Bath Chronicle. Movies are judged by three criteria: whether the work was directed by a woman, written by a woman, or features significant women onscreen in their own right. “The F-rating is a great way to highlight women onscreen and behind the camera,” IMDb founder Col Needham told the paper. With these guidelines, 21,800 films have been given the F rating. Some films — including Bridget Jones’s Baby, Frozen, and American Honey — have been given a Triple F rating for being written, directed, and starred in by a woman. The F rating was developed by Bath Film Festival director Holly Tarquini. “Our real goal is to reach the stage when the F rating is redundant because 50 percent of the stories we see onscreen are told by and about film’s unfairly under-represented half of the population — women,” Tarquini told the Chronicle.