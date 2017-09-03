The Latest on the Cut

6 mins ago

Urban Outfitters Is Making It Harder for Working Parents to See Their Kids

Reportedly, the company’s headquarters will end flexible scheduling.

18 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson and Her Ex Are Fighting Over Custody of Their Daughter

His attorney has made comments about how often she has to travel for work.

21 mins ago

In Space, There Will Be Chanel Logos

Karl achieves liftoff; plus, Louis Vuitton at the Louvre.

11:30 a.m.

Inside an Eclectic Loft Full of Edie Sedgwick Tributes and a Graffiti Wall

Design Renaissance man Michael Leva’s new place is filled with art, furniture, and knickknacks from his wide network of friends.

11:03 a.m.

Statement Earrings That Feel Weightless

They have to be held to be believed.

11:03 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A 50 Percent Off Trench Coat

For these springtime-in-winter days.

11:00 a.m.

Meet Broadway’s Newest ‘It’ Girl, Denée Benton

She’s taking Hollywood and beauty archetypes head-on.

11:00 a.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Wants to Sell You Frozen Seafood

Saving the planet, one frozen dinner at a time.

10:45 a.m.

J. Lo and A-Rod Are Reportedly Dating

This comes shortly after Rodriguez dated tech CEO Anne Wojcicki.

10:27 a.m.

The Olsens’ Former Interns Are Getting a Whopping $530 Each in Settlement

After they filed a class-action lawsuit against the designers.

10:22 a.m.

Meghan Markle Pens Powerful Essay About How the Stigma of Periods Affects Girls

“We need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.”

10:13 a.m.

Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Madonna, More Sign International Women’s Day Open Letter

“Recent legislation and rhetoric have put decades of progress for girls and women at risk.”

10:00 a.m.

The Radical Anti-Fashion of Marilyn Monroe

By recycling pieces, skipping the diamonds, and sticking to sportswear, she broke class barriers.

9:52 a.m.

Watch 4 Surprising On-Set Secrets From Behind the Scenes of The Bachelor

The show only takes seven weeks.

9:51 a.m.

See Photos From International Women’s Day Rallies Around the World

From Jakarta to Dhaka to Oslo.

9:43 a.m.

Brie Larson Asked People to Share Their Stories for International Women’s Day

She asked Twitter users to share stories of how they grew as women, or of women who helped them grow.

9:30 a.m.

See a New Tiffany & Co. Pendant in Collaboration With the Whitney Biennial

One piece is an interpretation of a Carrie Moyer drawing.

9:21 a.m.

Pregnant Woman Gives Man ‘#1 Decent Dude’ Award for Offering Up His Subway Seat

Wow, inspiring.

9:00 a.m.

Marc Jacobs’s Models Turned the Cameras on the Crowd for a Change

See the street-style hunted become the hunters.

8:52 a.m.

29 People on Why They Showed Up for the Women’s Strike

They came from as far away as Iran, Denmark, and Queens to join the Day Without A Woman march. Here’s why.