Just 10 Photos of Babies Wearing Glasses

Photo: Courtesy of BBC

We now know the story behind last Friday’s viral video of two young children interrupting their dad during a live BBC interview. The star of the video is a little girl who saunters into the room wearing pink rounded glasses, which look insanely cute on her. Who knows how many people rewatched just to see those glasses bopping along? As the Awl rightly pointed out: “little kids in rec specs are the cutest, it’s just a fact.”



In the spirit of 4-year-old viral star Marion, here are ten more babies wearing glasses.



Like Marion, Mariah Carey’s 5-year-old daughter, Monroe, has a pink pair.

#happytimes ❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:56pm PST

Jack, son of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, is seen here wearing blue ones.

Arts and crafts with handi wipes-that's a good Hollywood Sunday @prattprattpratt A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

Ali Simms, daughter of Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer, has shiny purple frames.

Yes, I just managed to travel across the country with 3 little girls all by myself! We can't waitttt to get to the @greatwolflodge in #GWLSoCal #Anaheim #GardenGrove #Our2ndHome #AAA A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jul 31, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Here’s Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s son, looking self-assured in red specs.

Merry Christmas✝️ 🎄🎁 thank u for an amazing year ❤️️🙏🏻 #weirdos #loveuguys Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Remember young Aaden Gosselin? His glasses, pictured below, made him the cutest of his siblings.

Photo: Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images

Here’s Violet Affleck in magenta glasses, made even cuter by her oversize pink backpack.

Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Daisy Ryan, daughter of Meg, strutting in rectangle frames reminds us of Marion’s viral entrance.

Photo: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Aside from celebrity kids wearing glasses, there were a few stock photos too good to pass up.



This guy’s glasses don’t even need lenses to be cute!

Photo: Constance Bannister Corp/Getty Images

On a similar note, in no way do the glasses on this baby fit. Still cute!

Photo: baobao ou/Getty Images

We found it: This is the best stock photo of a baby in glasses.