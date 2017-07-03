Photo: im

When Miuccia Prada unveiled her “secretary meets 1920s film star” collection last season, it was the delicately trimmed ostrich-feather skirts and cardigans that evoked the most “ooh and aahs” of the show. But judging from the runways this fashion month, and Paris Fashion Week in particular, Prada’s spring show was just a warm-up. If head-to-toe red is on tap as one of fall 2017’s big trends, the ostrich-feathered look will be chugging right alongside it.

J.W. Anderson complemented stretchy, jersey-knit-looking dresses and skirts with rows of ostrich feathers, lending the garments a graceful fluidity, as did Sarah Bruton for Alexander McQueen with a modern medieval affair. Prada and Roger Vivier also got creative with ostrich feathers for a flamboyant take on the simple sandals. And not to be outdone, Balenciaga closed their Sunday show with the biggest Instagram moment of the day — an over-the-top, voluminous, ostrich-feathered gown and coordinating bag. To call it a “bag” doesn’t even do it justice. It was more like a moving box with straps, completely submerged in delicate feathers. How one would even use it remains to be seen, but for now, we just appreciate the sheer audacity of scale.

