Hillary Clinton Is ‘Ready to Come Out of the Woods’

Is Hillary Clinton trying to get our hopes up again or what? During a speech Friday night at the Society of Irish Women’s 19th Annual St Patrick’s Day dinner in Scranton, Pa., HRC announced she’s ready to get back in action.

After urging attendees to not let political differences divide them, Clinton said, “I am ready to come out of the woods and to shine a light on what’s already happening around kitchen tables at dinners like this to help draw strength to enable everyone to keep going, that’s the spirit of Scranton.” What could she possibly have up her suit jacket sleeve?

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Clinton is reportedly “thinking” about a run for NYC mayor. “We’re told she was talking to people in her close circle to gauge the level of interest and support in a Clinton candidacy… Our source made it clear … judging from the meeting, so far it’s just talk,” TMZ wrote.

The rumor that Democrats and those in her inner circle were urging her to run originally surfaced in January from the conservative website NewsMax, which just so happens to be owned by a “friend and donor” to Bill Clinton’s campaign. Mainstream outlets like the New York Daily News and the New York Times picked up the story, although reporters hedged their bets that such a run would be unlikely. Either way, the hopeful buzz doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

