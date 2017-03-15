Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Who knew that Ivanka Trump was such a fan of the theater, that she’s up for catching a performance on a Wednesday night? Forget the big, splashy Broadway musicals, too. Ivanka, it seems, has a liking for smaller, more intimate performances, like the musical, Come From Away, a feel-good story about Canadians helping Americans in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. But such is apparently the case, as Ivanka made a surprise appearance at the show tonight, alongside Nikki Haley, the new ambassador to the United Nations. Judging from photos of her in the audience, she seemed quite excited to be there.



Oh — We should note: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also there. Hmm.



Ivanka Trump joins PM Justin Trudeau and former PM Jean Chretien at NY musical #ComeFromAway about Canadian kindness after 911 — Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) March 16, 2017

Trudeau and Ivanka reportedly arrived to the show in the same motorcade but different cars. It’s unclear whether Haley and Ivanka were invited by Trudeau or whether their visit was coordinated across administrations in any way.



And there's Ivanka Trump arriving in the same motorcade, different vehicle, as PM Trudeau at the Broadway play pic.twitter.com/wIrmxmFzdd — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) March 16, 2017

What we do have, however, is this photo of a smile-y Ivanka, waiting for the show to begin.



Like we said, who knew she loved the theater so much?

