Ivanka Trump Will Now Try to Sell You Affordable Jewelry Instead of Fine Jewelry

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump’s brand is discontinuing its fine jewelry line, which sells high-end necklaces, rings, and bracelets, including the $10,800 bangle the brand tried to hawk after her appearance on 60 Minutes just one week after the presidential election. The brand will now focus on more affordable fashion jewelry, the New York Times reports.

Since the election, a number of retailers, including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, dropped the Ivanka Trump line. Vanity Fair first reported the brand’s decision to stop producing fine jewelry on Friday, and in a new statement to the Times, Abigail Klem, the president of the brand (and a registered Democrat), said that the decision stemmed from a “commitment to offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points.” She didn’t mention the increasing number of retailers who have been distancing themselves from the brand, nor the ethics complaints filed after Kellyanne Conway endorsed the brand on Fox & Friends.

Most of the Ivanka Trump brand’s revenue comes from sales of clothing, shoes, and handbags. Fine jewelry only accounted for a small percentage of the brand’s overall business, the Times reports, citing company documents and interviews with ex-employees. Jewelry was Ivanka Trump’s “first major foray” into licensing her name to a partner who manufactured the products. Her first retail location opened in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, only to move downtown to Soho and eventually close its doors by 2015. As of late, Ivanka Trump’s fine jewelry was mainly sold out of a kiosk in the lobby of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, according to the Times.

Ivanka Trump’s fashion-jewelry line — which has items mostly priced under $100 — has been sold at Lord & Taylor since the fall, a spokesperson for the brand told the Times.