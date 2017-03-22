So, Ivanka Trump Has Reportedly Hired a Hollywood Stylist

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

According to Pret-a-Reporter, Ivanka Trump’s increasingly public role in her father’s White House brings with it an accoutrement of an increasingly public figure: a Hollywood stylist. The site’s sources claimed that the First Daughter has retained the services of one Caitlin “Cat” Williams, a stylist who formerly worked for Micaela Erlanger, the woman behind Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o’s looks. (Erlanger also styled Trump for last year’s Met Gala.)

Prior to her styling gigs, Williams worked at the editions of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar in her native Australia. (According to Grazia Australia, she worked closely with Kimye’s stylist Christine Centenera at said titles — because there must always be a Kanye connection in these stories.)

While First Ladies have used stylists before — Michelle Obama worked with Meredith Koop, notably, and Melania Trump is said to have some kind of relationship with former Carolina Herrera creative director Hervé Pierre — it’s an unusual move for a First Daughter. It was unclear how long the styling relationship had been going on, and Williams’s LinkedIn does not list her recent employment. We’ve reached out to reps for Ivanka Trump for a comment on the matter, and will update this when we hear back.

