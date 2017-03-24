Janelle Monáe and Diane Von Furstenberg Partied This Week

At the CFDA Fashion Awards nomination party last night, Diane von Furstenberg announced Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monáe, and Cecile Richards will be honored at fashion’s biggest awards show later this year. Rachel Roy and Adam Selman gathered with fashion insiders to celebrate this year’s nominees. In D.C., Elle magazine’s annual Women in Washington Power List dinner drew a slew of impressive women to honor Senator Patty Murray and others.
Elsewhere in New York, Anna Wintour and Ryan Seacrest hosted the FIT Gala with Ralph Lauren in attendance. Dolce & Gabbana threw a sunglasses cocktail party. Click ahead to see party pics from the week.