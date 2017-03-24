The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Lifehacks for People Who Are Too Lazy for Lifehacks

Even lifehacks can be too much effort for some people.

12 mins ago

12 Inspiring Photos of Politicians Making Choices for You

Just your average year on Capitol Hill.

1:30 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Diane Von Furstenberg Partied This Week

Plus: Jessica Joffe, Adam Selman, Rachel Roy.

1:10 p.m.

What RuPaul Can’t Live Without

The drag superstar needs his serum, brow pen, and Burt Bacharach.

12:38 p.m.

Let’s Not Call Obama Stylish Just Yet

It’s not exactly true that he ditched office and discovered fashion.

12:17 p.m.

25 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including an Isabel Marant T-shirt, a Marc Jacobs wallet, and a Current/Elliott jacket.

12:11 p.m.

How to Be a Person Again After Winter

A guide to rejoining society after our winter hibernation.

11:20 a.m.

The Girls Pregnancy Plot Says More About Us Than It Does About Hannah Horvath

Dunham is thrusting us into the quagmire of judgment all women face when it comes to making decisions about their bodies.

11:14 a.m.

Watch Kendall Jenner Describe Her Terrifying Encounter With Her Stalker

“He’s at my window, banging at my window screaming at me.”

10:48 a.m.

The Artist Who’s an ‘Open Book’ on Social Media

Alexandra Marzella has strong feelings about both pants and politics.

10:00 a.m.

Members of Congress Ask the FBI to Help Find Missing Children of Color

“Ten children of color went missing in two weeks. That’s deeply disturbing.”

10:00 a.m.

This Spa Is Designed for Babies (Even Though Babies Definitely Don’t Need Spas)

VIDEO: Are they enjoying it? Your guess is as good as ours.

9:56 a.m.

Pregnancy Is the Perfect Time to Make a Horror Movie

And other lessons from Alice Lowe — writer, director, and star of Prevenge.

9:35 a.m.

Huma Abedin Hung Out With Gigi Hadid’s Ex-Stepdad

Abedin walked a red carpet with a Real Housewife’s ex-husband.

9:30 a.m.

What’s the Best Dopp Kit?

11 of the best dopp kits, from a $17 hangable version to a Prada camo one.

8:40 a.m.

Emma Thompson Once Got Asked Out by Donald Trump

Could the Butterfly Effect of Emma Thompson going to dinner with Trump have averted the electoral crisis of 2016?

1:20 a.m.

Amy Schumer’s Boyfriend Masterfully Shoos Away Photographers

Hint: Turn the spotlight.

12:14 a.m.

Tamron Hall Doesn’t Believe In Jobs Defining Who People Are

The former NBC host reflected on her old gig.

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monae, and Cecile Richards to Be Honored at CFDA Awards

Diane von Furstenberg spoke to the Cut about the thinking behind the decision.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Personal Struggles With Motherhood

“Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.”