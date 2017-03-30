Jared Kushner Is ‘Exfoliating’ His Friends

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

When Jared Kushner became one of his father-in-law’s closest advisers, many who knew him believed he’d be a moderating presence in a West Wing full of social conservatives — he is, after all, an Orthodox Jew who grew up in New Jersey. But according to an account in Business Insider, Kushner began to shed liberal friends like dead skin cells when it became clear he wasn’t about to oppose Trump’s policies.

Apparently, this has happened so often that Kushner has a name for it: “exfoliating.” He told one former friend and business partner that campaigning with Trump “allowed him to exfoliate” people. “I am seeing which friendships break in the wind,” he added.

He used the same term in an interview with Forbes after his father-in-law had been elected:

“I call it an exfoliation. Anyone who was willing to change a friendship or not do business because of who somebody supports in politics is not somebody who has a lot of character.



“People are very fickle,” he adds. “You have to find what you believe in, challenge your truths. And if you believe in something, even if it’s unpopular, you have to push with it.”



Just watch out for those micro-tears, my dude.