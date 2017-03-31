Jennifer Lawrence Looks Great in This New Chapter of Dior

Jennifer Lawrence, whose Dior dress at the Oscars inspired some of the best memes ever, continues her relationship with the brand, this time as Maria Grazia Chiuri’s muse. Three years ago, before Chiuri became the first female designer in the brand’s history, Lawrence signed a multiyear contract to appear in their campaigns. But Lawrence does a good job of selling this new vision and we like her look in tees and jeans, holding standout accessories, include the J’Adior ballet flats, good-luck necklaces featuring details of birds and stars, and the sophisticated cross-body Lady Dior bags that can also double as clutches.

The campaign, shot by Brigitte Lacombe, highlights Chiuri’s take on the classic bag with new charms as well as a removable broad shoulder strap that gives them a more bohemian vibe. Scroll down to see our favorite bags from the new collection.

