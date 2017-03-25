Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Working Out Together Across the Country

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are coy about confirming their relationship, but one thing they’re not shy about is their love of working up a good sweat at the gym. They were seen Friday in Beverly Hills working out for more than an hour at celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson’s posh gym. Later, they were photographed leaving the Bel-Air Hotel together in a sweet Rolls Royce, because even if J.Lo’s love don’t cost a thing, transportation can get pricey.



They have previously enjoyed working out together in Miami, although one hopes they took the weekend off when they were enjoying a mini-vacation in the Bahamas earlier in March. A source told E! News, “Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat… She is different than other people he’s dated.”

Sorry, Drake.