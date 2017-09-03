J. Lo and A-Rod Are Reportedly Dating

The last we heard about Alex Rodriguez’s love life, the former Yankees player was dating tech CEO and co-founder of 23andMe, Anne Wojcicki. But it turns out the odd couple has been broken up for a few months, with a source musing to “Page Six” that “perhaps in the end, they were a little too different.”

Now, “Page Six” reports that he’s dating Jennifer Lopez. A source said “they have been seeing each other for a few months,” which means their romance may or may not have been the reason why Rodriguez and Wojcicki split.

In any case, congrats to J. Rod! Or is it A-Lo? Lo-Rod? May you find happiness, and a portmanteau that sticks.

