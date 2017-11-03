Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted in the Bahamas

By
Image
J. Lo and A-Rod.

The rumored romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continues apace as “Page Six” reports the two are enjoying a weekend getaway in the Bahamas. The two apparently took a private jet from Miami to wend their way to the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an equally private resort in the Bahamas that’s been a destination spot for everyone from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner mid-split to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

According to “Page Six,” they “have been quietly dating for months.” Cue the sad Drake memes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted in the Bahamas