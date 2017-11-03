The Latest on the Cut

24 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted in the Bahamas

Vacation: All we ever wanted.

1:57 p.m.

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Are Firmly Pro-Nicki Minaj

So sayeth Instagram.

12:55 p.m.

Lonely Clothing Hires Gorgeous 56-Year-Old Lingerie Model Because Screw Ageism

“Forget stereotypes, if someone looks good in your gear, shine a light on them.”

10:25 a.m.

This Dude Humping the ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Is the Actual Worst

“It was utterly revolting.”

9:35 a.m.

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Hitched?

Billy Ray Cyrus is happy she’s happy about something or other.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

This Photographer Is Inspiring Girls to Find Strength in Their Passions

For Kate T. Parker, strong is the new pretty.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

U.S. Marines Are Reportedly Still Sharing Nude Photos

Despite the Department of Defense’s investigation.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Women’s Salary Expectations Are Reportedly Contributing to the Gender Pay Gap

Never getting your hopes up could be getting you paid less.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The Life-Changing Power of Lesbian Monica Lewinsky Fanfic

Why Rachel Kramer-Bussel left law school to write erotica full time.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

You Can Now Get Freckles Tattooed on Your Face

The sun-kissed spots are now sought after.

Yesterday at 3:05 p.m.

Kristen Stewart on Bisexuality: ‘It’s Not Confusing at All’

“I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed.”

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

What Are the Best Water Glasses?

11 tastemakers on their favorite glasses for water, juice, or iced tea.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

22-Year-Old Immigrant Arrested After Speaking Out Against Trump to Be Released

Immigration officials announced the news Friday.

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

Frame Your Postcards

No money to purchase art? This lifehack is for you.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

Hardworking Korean Judge Too Busy to Care About Wearing Hair Rollers to Court

Too busy, don’t care.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

What Maddie Ziegler Can’t Live Without

Including a ten-foot iPhone charger and hair ties that never come undone.

Yesterday at 1:32 p.m.

I Am a New Mom Who Is Less Sleep-Deprived Thanks to This Motorized Bassinet

My baby was rocked to sleep in this Yves Béhar–designed bassinet for ten weeks.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Justin Bieber’s Hugs Are a Gift to This World

Bieber has been on a hugging spree.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes on a Real Journey Watching Her Son’s Basketball Game

She’s a very big Northwestern fan.

Yesterday at 12:33 p.m.

Drinking $14 Wine With My Idol, Hilary Duff

A night in the presence of the one and only Lizzie McGuire.