Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted in the Bahamas

The rumored romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continues apace as “Page Six” reports the two are enjoying a weekend getaway in the Bahamas. The two apparently took a private jet from Miami to wend their way to the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an equally private resort in the Bahamas that’s been a destination spot for everyone from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner mid-split to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
According to “Page Six,” they “have been quietly dating for months.” Cue the sad Drake memes.