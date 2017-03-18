Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Sister Are Pals Now

Jennifer Lopez is an Instagram maestro when it comes to implying romantic entanglements, but she’s really hitting her stride when it comes to her new relationship with Alex Rodriguez. The singer and actress posted and quickly deleted an Instagram story of the two snuggled up during last weekend’s beach getaway, confirming what had previously just been whispers from anonymous sources. Then she topped herself in the Instagram insinuation game by posing for two pictures with A-Rod’s sister Susy Dunand, which were then posted to the realtor’s IG account. Pretty sneaky, sis.