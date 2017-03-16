Jennifer Lopez Is — Gasp — Working Out With Alex Rodriguez

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

It seems like the timing has always been off in the case of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, whose blossoming romance appears to be trotting along at a good pace. Why, it was only weeks ago that A-Rod and Anne Wojcicki called it quits after less than a year of dating. And it was also weeks ago that J. Lo was getting cozy with Drake, only to cool things off and say they were merely working on a song together.

How are things now for our two newly-single celebs? Well, J. Lo and A-Rod are working out — together. (Because the couple that sweats together at the gym stays together?) After taking a trip to the Bahamas, the two were spotted working on their physiques at a private gym, according to multiple outlets. If joint gym time seems a little fast and couple-y, it’s merely part of each one’s persona. A-Rod reportedly likes to date fit women (and J.Lo surely fits the bill, with her strict heath regiment). In fact, “[A-Rod] is adamant that his woman be fit and work hard at it, and this is not even an issue with Lopez, who is beyond gorgeous and works to stay that way,” a source previously told People.



A-Rod might have a thing for fit women, but J.Lo certainly has a thing for performers (à la Marc Anthony and Casper Smart). Does this mean joint dance classes are next?

